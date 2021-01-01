Welcome to the Retargetable Decompiler's Home Page
RetDec is an open-source machine-code decompiler based on LLVM.
The decompiler is not limited to any particular target architecture, operating system, or executable file format.
Supported file formats
ELF, PE, Mach-O, COFF, AR (archive), Intel HEX,
and raw machine code.
Supported architectures
32-bit: Intel x86, ARM, MIPS, PIC32, and PowerPC
64-bit: x86-64
Features
- Static analysis of executable files with detailed information.
- Compiler and packer detection.
- Loading and instruction decoding.
- Signature-based removal of statically linked library code.
- Extraction and utilization of debugging information (DWARF, PDB).
- Reconstruction of instruction idioms.
- Detection and reconstruction of C++ class hierarchies (RTTI, vtables).
- Demangling of symbols from C++ binaries (GCC, MSVC, Borland).
- Reconstruction of functions, types, and high-level constructs.
- Integrated disassembler.
- Output in two high-level languages: C and a Python-like language.
- Generation of call graphs, control-flow graphs, and various statistics.
Our GitHub repositories
Retargetable Decompiler
IDA plugin
github.com/avast/retdec-idaplugin
Radare2 plugin
More information
RECon 2018 talk (slides)
Botconf 2017 talk (slides and video)
github.com/avast/retdec/wiki (in progress)